Short Interest in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Decreases By 25.6%

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 329,600 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the February 27th total of 443,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 370,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Luna Innovations by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 135,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Luna Innovations by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. 35.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Northland Securities downgraded Luna Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Luna Innovations from $6.80 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

NASDAQ LUNA traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,759. The company has a market cap of $163.69 million, a PE ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95. Luna Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.32.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.46 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Luna Innovations will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

