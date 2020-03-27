Short Interest in Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) Rises By 79.2%

Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, an increase of 79.2% from the February 27th total of 31,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MFNC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Mackinac Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Mackinac Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ MFNC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,283. Mackinac Financial has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average is $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.10 million. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 8.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mackinac Financial will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Russ Steinhardt bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MFNC. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Mackinac Financial by 696.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

