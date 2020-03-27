Short Interest in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) Expands By 58.1%

Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,082,400 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the February 27th total of 684,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSG shares. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden from $363.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.83.

In other Madison Square Garden news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.43, for a total value of $31,443.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Andrew Lustgarten sold 5,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.92, for a total value of $1,620,319.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,804 shares of company stock worth $3,892,745 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 1,040.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Madison Square Garden during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,932,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden during the fourth quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

MSG traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.58. 314,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,667. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $260.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.69 and a beta of 0.65. Madison Square Garden has a 1 year low of $182.47 and a 1 year high of $316.39.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.93 million. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

