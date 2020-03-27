Short Interest in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd (NYSE:MMD) Decreases By 23.4%

Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd (NYSE:MMD) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the February 27th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,515 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:MMD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.33. 75,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,350. Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $22.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average of $20.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

About Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

