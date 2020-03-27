Short Interest in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) Declines By 25.5%

Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 355,400 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the February 27th total of 477,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2,903.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 18.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

MMI traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $29.71. 233,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,345. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.24. Marcus & Millichap has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $43.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $237.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.45 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Marcus & Millichap’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

