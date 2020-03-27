Short Interest in Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) Declines By 21.8%

Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,392,600 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the February 27th total of 1,780,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 181,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Shares of MATW traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.68. 267,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,606. Matthews International has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $40.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a positive return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $365.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Matthews International will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Edward M. Brady, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,080. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tunon Alvaro Garcia acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Matthews International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Matthews International by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.