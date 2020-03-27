Short Interest in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Increases By 46.9%

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,174,200 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the February 27th total of 1,480,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 855,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Methanex by 274.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 284,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after buying an additional 208,528 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 81,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 52,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 99,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 38,089 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 166.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 94,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 59,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.38. The stock had a trading volume of 560,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,490. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.17. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.69.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Methanex had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Methanex will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.63%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.84%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MEOH shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Methanex from $42.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.62.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

