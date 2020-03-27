Short Interest in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Drops By 21.7%

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 506,000 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the February 27th total of 646,100 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 97,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

MGE Energy stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.32. 6,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,859. MGE Energy has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $83.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $140.94 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 15.27%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.352 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGEE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in MGE Energy by 372.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 115,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in MGE Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 906,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,452,000 after purchasing an additional 111,478 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in MGE Energy by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 644,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,791,000 after buying an additional 83,882 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in MGE Energy by 175.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 35,075 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in MGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,967,000. 45.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

