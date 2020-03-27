Short Interest in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Declines By 17.7%

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,922,800 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the February 27th total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 705,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MHK. ValuEngine raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $149.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.40.

NYSE:MHK traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.82. 62,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $56.62 and a 52-week high of $156.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.64.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, Director Filip Balcaen purchased 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.37 per share, for a total transaction of $5,687,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,770.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,352,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,163,000 after acquiring an additional 32,312 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $415,733,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,851,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,792,000 after acquiring an additional 39,921 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,034,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,523,000 after acquiring an additional 131,899 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,167,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,268,000 after acquiring an additional 29,560 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

