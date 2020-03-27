Short Interest in Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) Declines By 27.4%

Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 534,900 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the February 27th total of 736,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 361,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 213,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Moleculin Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

MBRX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.63. 795,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,905. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.93. Moleculin Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company also develops WP1066 Portfolio, an immuno-stimulating STAT3 inhibitor for the treatment of brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML; and WP1122 Portfolio and related molecules for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and related central nervous system malignancies.

