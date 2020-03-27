Short Interest in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Rises By 47.4%

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 179,500 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the February 27th total of 121,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $1,715,661.09. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,687,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,122,656.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.93, for a total transaction of $1,838,371.69. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,663,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,189,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,422 shares of company stock valued at $18,263,611 over the last three months. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 9,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

MORN traded up $3.93 on Friday, hitting $122.41. 2,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,184. Morningstar has a 52 week low of $102.59 and a 52 week high of $166.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.11.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 12.89%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

