Short Interest in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Decreases By 25.2%

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,219,300 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the February 27th total of 1,630,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 629,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

NYSE:MSM traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.93. The stock had a trading volume of 467,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.90. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $44.93 and a 52 week high of $86.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 19,522 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $1,480,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Bonomo sold 24,211 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $1,876,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,478 shares of company stock worth $5,712,323 in the last three months. 28.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

