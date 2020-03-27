Short Interest in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Drops By 23.5%

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the February 27th total of 85,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHS opened at $8.50 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $12.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0905 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 139,219 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $1,669,235.81. Insiders bought 278,232 shares of company stock worth $2,669,555 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NHS. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 29,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 33,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 247,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 57,086 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

