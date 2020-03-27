Short Interest in Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) Drops By 31.4%

Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the February 27th total of 115,500 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 154,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neurometrix stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.93% of Neurometrix at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurometrix alerts:

Shares of Neurometrix stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28. The company has a market cap of $1.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.89. Neurometrix has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $11.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurometrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Neurometrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurometrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurometrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.