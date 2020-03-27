Short Interest in Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) Rises By 82.6%

Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 862,100 shares, an increase of 82.6% from the February 27th total of 472,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on NMR. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nomura in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

NYSE:NMR opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.37. Nomura has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $5.41.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nomura will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nomura by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 10,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nomura by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 22,099 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nomura by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nomura by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Nomura by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,739,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,135,000 after purchasing an additional 157,492 shares in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

