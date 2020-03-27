Short Interest in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Grows By 44.4%

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 142,800 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the February 27th total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.68.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) by 127.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,878 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.26% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-antibiotic and anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States, China, and internationally. It offers Avenova, a prescription product for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye; NeutroPhase for wound care market; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules for use against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; auriclosene irrigation solution for urology; and intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses.

