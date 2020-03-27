Short Interest in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Drops By 22.2%

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,797,600 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the February 27th total of 7,450,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Nucor from $57.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Nucor from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lowered Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.09.

Shares of Nucor stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $33.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,114,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,453. Nucor has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $61.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

