Short Interest in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) Declines By 30.7%

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 194,600 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the February 27th total of 281,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 543,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NEA stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.25. 1,024,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,423. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $15.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

