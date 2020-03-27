Short Interest in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) Increases By 53.2%

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the February 27th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 471,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

JRO traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 759,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,312. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.45. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $10.19.

Get Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.29%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd during the fourth quarter worth $985,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 124,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 14,178 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd in the 4th quarter worth about $4,388,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 372,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 48,351 shares during the period.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.