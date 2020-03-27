Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Decreases By 35.7%

Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the February 27th total of 30,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 370,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 151,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSE:NMZ traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.19. The stock had a trading volume of 548,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,873. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10. Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

