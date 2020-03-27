Short Interest in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP) Grows By 59.1%

Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 59.1% from the February 27th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:NQP traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.30. 133,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,855. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.09. Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $14.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0505 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 1,068.5% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 993,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after acquiring an additional 908,773 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 32,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 11,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

