Short Interest in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Increases By 118.2%

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 118.2% from the February 27th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NXP stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.86. 30,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,813. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average is $16.13. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $16.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXP. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth $832,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth $6,285,000. Institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

