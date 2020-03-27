Short Interest in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Decreases By 21.4%

nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,343,400 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the February 27th total of 2,980,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NVT traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,049. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.41. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $28.75.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.03 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.33%.

NVT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised nVent Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. CL King initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of nVent Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 240,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 15,356 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,526,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,051,000 after purchasing an additional 154,315 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

