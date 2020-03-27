Short Interest in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Drops By 25.0%

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,243,600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the February 27th total of 5,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,013,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 268.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,570 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,752,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $12,385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $89.72 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $139.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 105.55, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.99.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.74%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet raised NXP Semiconductors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.18.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

