Short Interest in Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) Declines By 30.4%

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the February 27th total of 6,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 25,819 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 21.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OPNT opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.65.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 28.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

Recommended Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.