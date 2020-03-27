Short Interest in Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) Declines By 30.3%

Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 104,900 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the February 27th total of 150,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORN. ValuEngine upgraded Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Orion Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.10 price target on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Orion Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.68.

Shares of ORN traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.42. 109,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,897. Orion Group has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $61.88 million, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.58 million. Orion Group had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Orion Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

