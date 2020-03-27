Short Interest in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Decreases By 25.9%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,670,100 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the February 27th total of 7,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BTU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peabody Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.61.

Peabody Energy stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.83. 47,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.83. Peabody Energy has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $30.54.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The coal producer reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Peabody Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Peabody Energy news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 2,921 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $28,801.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,441.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 11,205 shares of company stock worth $100,422 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTU. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,440 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 9,620 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,790 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,722 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares during the period.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

