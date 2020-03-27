Short Interest in Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) Rises By 50.0%

Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 765,800 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 27th total of 510,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 467,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Pearson by 570.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Pearson by 1,026.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Pearson by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pearson in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Pearson by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 23,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 12,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Pearson alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.50. The company had a trading volume of 760,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.13. Pearson has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.174 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Pearson’s payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSO. UBS Group cut Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BNP Paribas cut Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.