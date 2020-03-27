Short Interest in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Declines By 34.3%

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,612,500 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the February 27th total of 7,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

PDM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Piedmont Office Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,172,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,413. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.84. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Swope purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $44,790.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,660,000 after purchasing an additional 75,967 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,588,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,292,000 after purchasing an additional 318,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,795,000 after purchasing an additional 84,029 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,074,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,138,000 after buying an additional 302,559 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,082,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

