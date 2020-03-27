Short Interest in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Drops By 82.9%

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 82.9% from the February 27th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of PCK stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.43. The stock had a trading volume of 59,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,140. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73.

Get Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCK. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Epstein & White Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,067 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 106,092 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.