Short Interest in Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Declines By 95.3%

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decline of 95.3% from the February 27th total of 355,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PCN stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $13.62. The stock had a trading volume of 398,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,587. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.41. Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $20.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 3.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 46,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,652,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter.

About Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

