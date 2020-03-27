Short Interest in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Expands By 82.0%

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 82.0% from the February 27th total of 6,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 60.7% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 167,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 63,230 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 9.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 221,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 145,422 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC now owns 146,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 50,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN HNW opened at $10.58 on Friday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $15.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

