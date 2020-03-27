Short Interest in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Grows By 60.5%

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 135,600 shares, an increase of 60.5% from the February 27th total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Points International stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average is $13.45. Points International has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Points International alerts:

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Points International had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCOM. Acumen Capital began coverage on shares of Points International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Points International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Points International stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.76% of Points International worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 58.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.