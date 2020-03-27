Short Interest in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Decreases By 23.5%

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,006,300 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the February 27th total of 5,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded down $4.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.00. 1,668,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,198,373. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. PPG Industries has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from to in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PPG Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.72.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

