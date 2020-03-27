Short Interest in Prudential Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBIP) Expands By 47.6%

Prudential Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBIP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the February 27th total of 31,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In other Prudential Bancorp news, CEO Dennis Pollack bought 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,878.80. Also, COO Anthony V. Migliorino bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.88 per share, with a total value of $53,640.00. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,824 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,595 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,166 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,487 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,912 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Prudential Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of PBIP opened at $15.50 on Friday. Prudential Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average of $17.18.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Prudential Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $7.18 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th.

About Prudential Bancorp

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

