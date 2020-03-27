Short Interest in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Expands By 48.3%

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,175,400 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the February 27th total of 4,840,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.82 per share, for a total transaction of $47,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,910. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 33,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $3,236,640.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,168,604.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc increased its position in Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 405.1% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PRU traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,721,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,977. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.23. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.64%.

Several analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.08.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.