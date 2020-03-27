Short Interest in Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) Drops By 19.4%

Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 776,600 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the February 27th total of 964,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 544,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,633,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,396,000 after purchasing an additional 132,058 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,119,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,634,000 after purchasing an additional 223,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 659,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,107,000 after purchasing an additional 330,400 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Prudential Public by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 411,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,681,000 after purchasing an additional 107,801 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Public by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 287,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PUK shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:PUK traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,268,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.20. Prudential Public has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.5194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. Prudential Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 296.87%.

About Prudential Public

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

