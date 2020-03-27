Short Interest in Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN) Increases By 86.2%

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 98,700 shares, an increase of 86.2% from the February 27th total of 53,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Pzena Investment Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

NYSE:PZN opened at $4.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.10. Pzena Investment Management has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $312.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $38.43 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

