Short Interest in Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) Grows By 49.7%

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 551,100 shares, a growth of 49.7% from the February 27th total of 368,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,060 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,632 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,382 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on METC shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Ramaco Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:METC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,684. Ramaco Resources has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $106.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.39.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $45.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.