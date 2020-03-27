Short Interest in Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) Rises By 132.1%

Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 333,500 shares, a growth of 132.1% from the February 27th total of 143,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Value by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after acquiring an additional 38,153 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Value by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Value by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Value by 1.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 233,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Value by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after acquiring an additional 64,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Retail Value stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.84. The stock had a trading volume of 72,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,389. Retail Value has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.02 million, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.77.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Retail Value had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $55.74 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Retail Value will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

