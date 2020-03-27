Short Interest in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Rises By 86.2%

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,825,000 shares, an increase of 86.2% from the February 27th total of 4,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on RY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth about $16,078,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth about $672,000. 42.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RY opened at $61.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.36 and a 200-day moving average of $78.35. The company has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $82.74.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 17.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.816 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

