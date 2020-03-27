Short Interest in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Expands By 150.3%

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,568,700 shares, a growth of 150.3% from the February 27th total of 5,820,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded down $6.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,635,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,074,704. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $135.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.18 and its 200 day moving average is $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $2,393,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,137 shares in the company, valued at $92,536,767.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.69.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.