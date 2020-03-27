Short Interest in Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RGT) Declines By 52.7%

Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RGT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decline of 52.7% from the February 27th total of 55,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of RGT traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $8.10. 64,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,878. Royce Global Value Trust has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $12.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77.

Get Royce Global Value Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Clark acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $52,335.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,743,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital increased its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 37,154 shares during the period.

Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Global Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Global Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.