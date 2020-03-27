Short Interest in Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) Decreases By 79.3%

Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a decline of 79.3% from the February 27th total of 229,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NYSE RVT traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.92. 550,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,493. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.91. Royce Value Trust has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $15.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th.

In other news, VP Byrne Daniel A. O bought 7,000 shares of Royce Value Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $55,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth $4,405,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

