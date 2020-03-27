Short Interest in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Drops By 18.1%

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,513,100 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the February 27th total of 3,070,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 876,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Select Medical stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.81. The company had a trading volume of 52,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,144. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.76. Select Medical has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $28.61.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Select Medical will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 11,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $322,800.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,393,036 shares in the company, valued at $180,091,824.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Select Medical by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,466,458 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,907,000 after purchasing an additional 46,491 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Select Medical by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,510,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $58,585,000 after buying an additional 122,719 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Select Medical by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,538 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,280,000 after buying an additional 13,465 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,031,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,494 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,418,000 after acquiring an additional 33,949 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Select Medical from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Select Medical from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

