Short Interest in Seneca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SNCA) Drops By 21.9%

Seneca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SNCA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the February 27th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCA opened at $0.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.84. Seneca Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Seneca Biopharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Seneca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SNCA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 258,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.70% of Seneca Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seneca Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

Seneca Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types.

