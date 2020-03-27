Short Interest in SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) Grows By 86.1%

SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a growth of 86.1% from the February 27th total of 38,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of research firms have commented on SMBK. BidaskClub lowered SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmartFinancial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

In other SmartFinancial news, Chairman William Young Sr. Carroll purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $31,760.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,951.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn purchased 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.49 per share, with a total value of $117,120.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,556.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,450 shares of company stock valued at $389,021 over the last 90 days. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMBK. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. 40.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMBK opened at $15.09 on Friday. SmartFinancial has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $23.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.