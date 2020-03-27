Short Interest in SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) Declines By 17.2%

SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 190,100 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the February 27th total of 229,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SMTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get SMTC alerts:

NASDAQ SMTX opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93. SMTC has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $45.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.12.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. SMTC had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $90.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.00 million. Research analysts expect that SMTC will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SMTC in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in SMTC in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in SMTC in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SMTC by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in SMTC by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 286,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SMTC

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for SMTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.