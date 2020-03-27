Short Interest in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Drops By 17.5%

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the February 27th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SCKT stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 million, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78. Socket Mobile has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $2.80.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter. Socket Mobile had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 2.24%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Socket Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in mobile point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, control systems, logistics, event management, medical, and education.

