Short Interest in Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Declines By 27.8%

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 445,800 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the February 27th total of 617,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sutter Rock Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

In other Sutter Rock Capital news, major shareholder Robert S. Birch bought 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $366,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,196,176 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,518.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert S. Birch bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,196,176 shares in the company, valued at $9,597,289.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 631,166 shares of company stock worth $3,594,181. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Institutional investors own 21.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSSS stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. Sutter Rock Capital has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $8.39. The stock has a market cap of $89.58 million and a PE ratio of 4.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average is $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sutter Rock Capital had a net margin of 1,602.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter.

Sutter Rock Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

